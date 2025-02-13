Isidoro Daniel Prosik Q.E.P.D

Falleció en ciudad el 13 de febrero de 2025. –
Su esposa: RAQUEL CARABALLO. -Sus hijos: FABIANA, MARIO Y CARINA. –Sus nietos: NICOLAS, GASPAR, DADI, SANTIAGO Y EZEQUIEL. -Sus hermanos: HERMINIA, MARIA LUISA, CHELA, DELIA, NILDA, NOELIA Y LUIS. –
Sus hermanos políticos, sobrinos y demás familiares participan con profundo dolor su fallecimiento y sus restos serán cremados el jueves 13 a las 16,30 horas en el crematorio local. –
“SE AGRADECE UNA ORACION POR SU ETERNO DESCANSO”
Concepción del Uruguay, Entre Ríos, 14 de febrero de 2025.-
