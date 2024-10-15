HECTOR CECILIO ARIZAGA (Chiquitín) Q.E.P.D
Falleció en ciudad el día 14 de octubre de 2024. Su esposa: LUCIA LAURIA. Sus hijos: MARIA INES, CECILIA Y EMI. Sus hijos políticos: DANIEL, DIEGO Y LUCIA. Sus nietos: CLEMENTINA Y JUAN MANUEL. Sus hermanos: OSVALDO Y MARIO. –
Sus sobrinos y demás familiares participan con profundo dolor de su fallecimiento y sus restos fueron inhumados en el cementerio local ayer martes a las 11,00 horas. –
“SE AGRADECE UNA ORACION POR SU ETERNO DESCANSO ”
Concepción del Uruguay, Entre Ríos, 16 de octubre de 2024.-
Servicio: PREVISION CASA CEVEY SRL – ALBERDI 563 – Teléfono: 03442-427086 – CONCEPCION DEL URUGUAY, ENTRE RIOS
ceveyjose@yahoo.com.ar