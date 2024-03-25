LUIS RICARDO SCATTOLARO Q.E.P.D

Falleció en Puigari el día 24 de marzo de 2024.-
Su esposa: GABRIELA. -Sus hijas: ORNELA Y LUISINA. –Sus hermanas: ZULEMA, MIRTA Y TOTIN. -Su madre política: BEATRIZ ELENA MINATTA. -Sus hermanos políticos, sobrinos y demás familiares participan con profundo dolor de su fallecimiento y sus restos serán
inhumados en el cementerio local ayer lunes a las 17,00 horas. “LAS INTENCIONES DE OFRENDAS FLORALES DONARLA A ALCEC Y SE AGRADECE UNA ORACION POR SU ETERNO DESCANSO”
Concepción del Uruguay, Entre Ríos, 26 de marzo de 2024.-
Servicio: PREVISION CASA CEVEY SRL
ALBERDI 563 – Teléfono: 03442-427086
CONCEPCION DEL URUGUAY, ENTRE RIOS
ceveyjose@yahoo.com.ar