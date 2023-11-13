ORLANDO ANTONIO PEDRO GREGORUTTI Q.E.P.D

Falleció en Ciudad el día 12 de noviembre de 2023.-
Sus hijos: PABLO Y CLAUDIA, SILVANA Y PEDRO, PATRICIO.- Sus nietos: XIMENA, DAMIAN, AGUSTIN Y DELFINA.- Su hermana: YOLANDA. Sus sobrinos y familiares participan con
profundo dolor de su fallecimiento y sus restos fueron inhumados en el cementerio local ayer lunes a las 10,00 horas.- “SE AGRADECE UNA ORACION EN SU MEMORIA”
Concepción del Uruguay, Entre Ríos, 14 de noviembre de 2023.-
Servicio: PREVISION CASA CEVEY SRL
ALBERDI 563 – Teléfono: 03442-427086
CONCEPCION DEL URUGUAY, ENTRE RIOS
ceveyjose@yahoo.com.ar