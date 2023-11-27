NELIDA SOFIA FRANCOU (Nené) Q.E.P.D
Falleció en Ciudad el día 27 de noviembre de 2023.- Sus hijos: ANA MARIA, MARIA MERCEDES, OSCAR ALCIDES Y DANIEL AMERICO.- Sus hijos políticos: OSVALDO, MIRTA, MIRIAM Y GRACIELA.- Sus hermanos: DORA, CESAR Y RUBEN.- Sus hermanos políticos: TERESA YCRISTINA.- Sus nietos, nietos políticos, bisnietos, tataranietos, sobrinos y demás familiares participan con profundo dolor de su fallecimiento y sus restos seran cremados hoy martes en el crematorio local a las 10,00 horas, partiendo el cortejo fúnebre de sala a las 09,30 horas.-
“SE AGRADECE UNA ORACION EN SU MEMORIA” – Sala velatoria: ALBERDI 563.- Concepción del Uruguay, Entre Ríos, 28 de noviembre de 2023.-
Servicio: PREVISION CASA CEVEY SRL – ALBERDI 563 – Teléfono: 03442-427086 – CONCEPCION DEL URUGUAY, ENTRE RIOS – ceveyjose@yahoo.com.ar