JORGE RAUL MAFFEI (Caballasca) Q.E.P.D

Falleció en Ciudad el 22 de noviembre de 2023.-
Su Esposa: NORA DELIA EYERALDE.-Sus hijos: LEANDRO SEBASTIAN Y SOLEDAD, JORGE MARTIN Y FLORENCIA.-Sus nietos: SEBASTIAN, DELFINA, IGNACIO, GENARO Y EUGENIA.-
Sus hermanos: ROBERTO Y MARTA, MALENA.- Sus hermanos políticos, sobrinos y demás familiares participan con profundo dolor de su fallecimiento y sus restos fueron cremados en el crematorio local a las 16,30 horas.- “SE AGRADECE UNA ORACION EN SU MEMORIA”
Concepción del Uruguay, Entre Ríos, 23 de noviembre de 2023.-
