Ayudante Mayor (r) PNA SALVADOR EDMUNDO CASARETTO Q.E.P.D
Falleció en Ciudad el día 10 de noviembre de 2023.- Sus hijos: LEONARDO Y GEORGINA.- Sus nietos: GENARO Y FAUSTINA.- Sus sobrinos: JULIETA Y CARLOS, CAROLINA.-
Sus sobrinos y familiares participan con profundo dolor de su fallecimiento y sus restos fueron cremados en el crematorio local ayer sábado a las 11,30 horas.-
“SE AGRADECE UNA ORACION EN SU MEMORIA” – Concepción del Uruguay, Entre Ríos, 12 de noviembre de 2023.-
Servicio: PREVISION CASA CEVEY SRL – ALBERDI 563 – Teléfono: 03442-427086 – CONCEPCION DEL URUGUAY, ENTRE RIOS – ceveyjose@yahoo.com.ar