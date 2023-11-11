sábado, noviembre 11, 2023
Ayudante Mayor (r) PNA SALVADOR EDMUNDO CASARETTO Q.E.P.D

Falleció en Ciudad el día 10 de noviembre de 2023.- Sus hijos: LEONARDO Y GEORGINA.- Sus nietos: GENARO Y FAUSTINA.- Sus sobrinos: JULIETA Y CARLOS, CAROLINA.-

Sus sobrinos y familiares participan con profundo dolor de su fallecimiento y sus restos fueron cremados en el crematorio local ayer sábado a las 11,30 horas.-

“SE AGRADECE UNA ORACION EN SU MEMORIA” – Concepción del Uruguay, Entre Ríos, 12 de noviembre de 2023.-

Servicio: PREVISION CASA CEVEY SRL – ALBERDI 563 – Teléfono: 03442-427086 – CONCEPCION DEL URUGUAY, ENTRE RIOS – ceveyjose@yahoo.com.ar

