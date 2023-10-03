ILDA EMILIA DAVRIEUX Vda. de PARANT (Mami) Q.E.P.D

Falleció en ciudad a la edad de 100 años el 2 de octubre de 2023.-
Sus hijas: ALBA Y JUAN, GRACIELA Y JULIO.- Sus nietos: VICTORIA, MIRIAM Y MANUEL.-
Sus nietos políticos: PABLO Y DANIELA.- Sus bisnietos: JUAN SIMON Y NICOLAS y demás familiares participan con profundo dolor de su fallecimiento y sus restos fueron
cremados ayer martes en el crematorio local a las 11,30 horas.-
“SE AGRADECE UNA ORACION EN SU MEMORIA” Concepción del Uruguay, Entre Ríos, 04 de octubre de 2023.- Servicio: PREVISION CASA CEVEY SRL – ALBERDI 563 – Teléfono: 03442-427086 – CONCEPCION DEL URUGUAY, ENTRE RIOS