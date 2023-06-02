TERESITA EMMA LIOTTI Vda. de LOPEZ Q.E.P.D

Falleció en ciudad el día 01 de Junio de 2023.-
Sus hijos: SILVIA, DANIEL (a) y CLAUDIA.- Sus hijos políticos: VICTOR HUGO, PATRICIA Y CARLOS.- Sus nietos: MARCELA, DANIELA, CRISTIAN, FACUNDO. GASTON, SOFIA Y MATIAS.- Su bisnieta: CELESTE.-
Sus nietos políticos, sobrinos y demás familiares participan con profundo dolor su fallecimiento y sus restos fueron cremados ayer viernes a las 10,00 horas en el crematorio local.- “SE AGRADECE UNA ORACION EN SU MEM0RIA” Concepción del Uruguay, Entre Ríos, 03 de junio de 2023.- Servicio: PREVISION CASA CEVEY SRL – ALBERDI 563 – Teléfono: 03442-427086 – CONCEPCION DEL URUGUAY, ENTRE RIOS – ceveyjose@yahoo.com.ar