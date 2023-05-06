JUAN BERNARDO TOME Q.E.P.D
Falleció en ciudad el día 06 de mayo de 2023.-
Su Esposa: MARTA MARIA HERRERA OLIVER DE TOME.- Sus hijos: ZULEMA Y GUSTAVO, SONIA Y ANIBAL, SILVIA Y LUCAS.- Sus nietos: JONATHAN, NAUEL, JEREMIAS, MAXIMILIANO, SEBASTIAN, FRANCO, VALENTIN, GUADALUPE Y JESICA.- Sus nietos políticos: YAMILA, MILAGROS Y NESTOR.- Sus bisnietos: CAMILA, SOFIA, BAUSTISTA, DIEGO, NICOLE, ITATI, FLORENCIA, CANDELA Y OLIVIA.-
Sus sobrinos y demás familiares participan con profundo dolor su fallecimiento y sus restos fueron inhumados ayer sábado a las 16,00 horas en el cementerio local.-
“SE AGRADECE UNA ORACION EN SU MEM0RIA” – Concepción del Uruguay, Entre Ríos, 07 de mayo de 2023.-