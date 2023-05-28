IRMA ESTHER AMOROSO Vda. de POGGIO Q.E.P.D
Falleció en ciudad el día 28 de mayo de 2023.-
Sus hijos: LILIANA, JORGE, PATRICIA Y SALOME.-Sus hijos políticos: QUITA, RAUL Y MARCELO.- Sus nietos: MARIANA, PABLO, MATIAS, LUCIANO, DANIELA, JONATHAN, JOANNA Y NICOLAS.- Sus nietos políticos, bisnietos, tataranietos, sobrinos y demás familiares participan con profundo dolor su fallecimiento y sus restos fueron
inhumados ayer domingo a las 16,00 horas en el cementerio local.-
“SE AGRADECE UNA ORACION EN SU MEM0RIA Y EL IMPORTE DE LAS
OFRENDAS FLORALES DONARLA A ALCEC”
Casa de duelo: ALLAIS 2738 “LA SOÑADA”.-
Concepción del Uruguay, Entre Ríos, 29 de mayo de 2023.-
Servicio: PREVISION CASA CEVEY SRL
ALBERDI 563 – Teléfono: 03442-427086
CONCEPCION DEL URUGUAY, ENTRE RIOS
ceveyjose@yahoo.com.ar