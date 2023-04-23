ELISEO RODOLFO GATTI Q.E.P.D

Falleció en ciudad el día 23 de Abril de 2023.-
Su Esposa: IRIS ROJO DE GATTI.-
Sus hijos: DANIELA, MARTIN, FLAVIA Y FERNANDO GATTI.-
Sus hijos políticos, nietos, nietos políticos, bisnietos y demás familiares participan con profundo dolor su fallecimiento y sus restos fueron inhumados el domingo a las 16,00 horas en el cementerio local.-
“SE AGRADECE UNA ORACION EN SU MEM0RIA Y EL IMPORTE DE LAS OFRENDAS FLORALES DONARLAS A ALCEC”
Concepción del Uruguay, Entre Ríos, 24 de ABRIL de 2023.-
Casa de duelo: CHACABUCO 553.-
Servicio: PREVISION CASA CEVEY SRL
ALBERDI 563 – Teléfono: 03442-427086
CONCEPCION DEL URUGUAY, ENTRE RIOS
ceveyjose@yahoo.com.ar