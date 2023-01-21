LUIS REYES DEGREGORI “BOCHA” Q.E.P.D
Falleció en ciudad el día 20 de enero de 2023.-
Sus hijos: MARIA CRISTINA Y ANTONIO, SILVIA Y TILA.- Sus nietos, nietos políticos, bisnietos, sobrinos y demás familiares participan con profundo dolor su fallecimiento y sus restos fueron inhumados en el cementerio local ayer sábado a las 11,00 horas.- “SE AGRADECE UNA ORACION EN SU MEM0RIA” Concepción del Uruguay, Entre Ríos, 22 de Enero de 2023.-Casa de duelo: CELIA TORRA 719.-Servicio: PREVISION CASA CEVEY SRL ALBERDI 563 – CONCEPCION DEL URUGUAY, ENTRE RIOS
ceveyjose@yahoo.com.ar