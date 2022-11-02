miércoles, noviembre 2, 2022
Fúnebres

VICENTA OFELIA JOFRE Vda. DE GONZALEZ “Blanca”  Q.E.P.D

Falleció en ciudad el 2 de noviembre de 2022.-

Su hijo: HECTOR HUGO HERCOLINI.-Sus nietos: MATIAS Y MARIA DE LOS ANGELES, NICOLAS Y MARIA, BRUNO.-Sus bisnietos: OLIVIA Y ASTOR.-

Sus hermanos, hermanos políticos, sobrinos y demás familiares participan con profundo dolor su fallecimiento y sus restos serán inhumados en el cementerio local el jueves a las 11,00 horas, partiendo el cortejo fúnebre de sala a las 10,45 horas.- “SE AGRADECE UNA ORACION EN SU MEM0RIA” Sala velatoria: ALBERDI 563.-Casa de duelo: HENRY 1077.-

Concepción del Uruguay, Entre Ríos, 03 de noviembre de 2022.-Servicio: PREVISION CASA CEVEY SRL – ALBERDI 563 – CONCEPCION DEL URUGUAY, ENTRE RIOS  ceveyjose@yahoo.com.ar

