ROSA NATIVIDAD GODOY Vda. DE MARTINEZ «Titina” Q.E.P.D
Falleció en ciudad el día 05 de Noviembre de 2022.-
Sus hijos: ALEJANDRA BEATRIZ MARTINEZ Y MARTIN FERRARI.-
Sus nietos político: GABRIEL FERRARI participan con profundo dolor su fallecimiento y sus restos fueron inhumados en el cementerio local
“SE AGRADECE UNA ORACION EN SU MEM0RIA”
Casa de duelo: Bvad. IRIGOYEN 723.-
Concepción del Uruguay, Entre Ríos, 06 de noviembre de 2022.-
Servicio: PREVISION CASA CEVEY SRL
ALBERDI 563 – CONCEPCION DEL URUGUAY, ENTRE RIOS
ceveyjose@yahoo.com.ar