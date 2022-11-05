sábado, noviembre 5, 2022
Fúnebres

ROSA NATIVIDAD GODOY Vda. DE MARTINEZ «Titina” Q.E.P.D

ROSA NATIVIDAD GODOY Vda. DE MARTINEZ «Titina” Q.E.P.D

Falleció en ciudad el día 05 de Noviembre de 2022.-

Sus hijos: ALEJANDRA BEATRIZ MARTINEZ Y MARTIN FERRARI.-

Sus nietos político: GABRIEL FERRARI participan con profundo dolor su fallecimiento y sus restos fueron inhumados en el cementerio local

“SE AGRADECE UNA ORACION EN SU MEM0RIA”

Casa de duelo: Bvad. IRIGOYEN 723.-

Concepción del Uruguay, Entre Ríos, 06 de noviembre de 2022.-

Servicio: PREVISION CASA CEVEY SRL

ALBERDI 563 – CONCEPCION DEL URUGUAY, ENTRE RIOS

ceveyjose@yahoo.com.ar

Más Fúnebres

Facebook Instagram Youtube
© Copyright 2009 - 03442.com.ar