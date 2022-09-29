jueves, septiembre 29, 2022
ESTRELLA SUSANA GRANAU DE GODOY Q.E.P.D

ESTRELLA SUSANA GRANAU DE GODOY

Q.E.P.D

Falleció en ciudad el día 29 Septiembre de 2022.-

Su esposo: GABINO RONALDO GODOY.-Sus hijos: NICOLAS Y SANDRA, FRANCISCO Y ANTONELA, GABRIELA, GERMAN Y MALVINA, MARCOS.- Sus nietos: GIULIANA, IGNACIO, LIZANDRO Y AGOSTINA.- Su hermana: MARY.-

Sus hermanos políticos, sobrinos y demás familiares participan con profundo dolor su partida, sus restos serán cremados hoy jueves a las 16,00 horas.-

“SE AGRADECE UNA ORACION EN SU MEM0RIA”

Casa de duelo: Dr. SCELZI 838.- Concepción del Uruguay, Entre Ríos, 30 de Septiembre de 2022.- Servicio: PREVISION CASA CEVEY SRL ALBERDI 563 – CONCEPCION DEL URUGUAY, ENTRE RIOS

ceveyjose@yahoo.com.ar

