ESTRELLA SUSANA GRANAU DE GODOY
Q.E.P.D
Falleció en ciudad el día 29 Septiembre de 2022.-
Su esposo: GABINO RONALDO GODOY.-Sus hijos: NICOLAS Y SANDRA, FRANCISCO Y ANTONELA, GABRIELA, GERMAN Y MALVINA, MARCOS.- Sus nietos: GIULIANA, IGNACIO, LIZANDRO Y AGOSTINA.- Su hermana: MARY.-
Sus hermanos políticos, sobrinos y demás familiares participan con profundo dolor su partida, sus restos serán cremados hoy jueves a las 16,00 horas.-
“SE AGRADECE UNA ORACION EN SU MEM0RIA”
Casa de duelo: Dr. SCELZI 838.- Concepción del Uruguay, Entre Ríos, 30 de Septiembre de 2022.- Servicio: PREVISION CASA CEVEY SRL ALBERDI 563 – CONCEPCION DEL URUGUAY, ENTRE RIOS
ceveyjose@yahoo.com.ar