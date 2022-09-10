sábado, septiembre 10, 2022
ANTONIO AMERICO ESTEVEZ (Mango) Q.E.P.D

Falleció en Ciudad el día 10 Septiembre de 2022.-

Sus hijos: JULIO, MARCOS Y ROSANA, SILVIA Y EDGARDO, ALEJANDRA Y CARLOS.- Sus hermanos: RAMON Y ANA MARIA.- Sus nietos, nietos políticos, bisnietos, tataranietos, sobrinos y demás familiares participan con profundo dolor su partida  sus restos fueron cremados ayer sábado a las 11,30 horas.-

“SE AGRADECE UNA ORACION EN SU MEMORIA” – Concepción del Uruguay, Entre Ríos, 11 de Septiembre de 2022.-  SERVICIO: PREVISION CASA CEVEY SRL – ALBERDI 563 – C. DEL URUGUAY, ENTRE RIOS

ceveyjose@yahoo.com.ar

