miércoles, febrero 2, 2022
Fúnebres

RUBEN EDUARDO ESCOBAR (Bagre) Q.E.P.D

Falleció en Ciudad el día 01 de febrero de 2022.-

Su esposa: SILVINA BEATRIZ JACQUET.- Sus hijos: ANTONELA, FRANCO, CAREN, MILAGROS Y MARTIN, RUBEN Y LOURDES, LAURA.-  Su madre: RAQUEL FLEITAS. -Sus nietos: BAUTISTA, URIEL, BRUNO, AMBAR Y NOA.- Sus hermanos: GRACIELA, GORDI, NEGRA, VIVIANA Y LUJAN.-

Sus hermanos políticos, sobrinos y demás familiares participan con profundo dolor de su fallecimiento sus restos fueron inhumados en el cementerio local.-

“SE AGRADECE UNA ORACION EN SU MEMORIA.-

Casa de duelo: JOSE HERNANDEZ 421.-

CONCEPCION DEL URUGUAY, ENTRE RIOS 03 DE FEBRERO DE 2022.-

Servicio: PREVISION CASA CEVEY S.R.L.

ALBERDI 563. Teléfono: 03442 427086

ceveyjose@yahoo.com.ar

 

