MARISA NOEMI SANDOVAL (Merite) Q.E.P.D
Falleció trágicamente en ciudad el día 05 de Diciembre de 2021.
Su esposo: LUCIANO CORONEL.- Sus hijos: LARA, ABIGAIL, ANTONIA Y NADIR.- Su Madre: ROSA ROMERO.- Sus hermanos: DORA, ALBERTO, HUGO, JOSE, JUAN, ENRIQUE Y MARIA.- Sus hermanos políticos: ISABEL, CLAUDIA, MARIA, FERNANDA Y CARLOS.- Sus sobrinos y demás familiares participan con profundo dolor de su fallecimiento y sus restos fueron inhumados ayer lunes a las 18,00 horas en el cementerio local.-
“SE AGRADECE UNA ORACION EN SU NOMBRE”.-
CONCEPCION DEL URUGUAY, ENTRE RIOS 07 DE DICIEMBRE DE 2021.- Casa de duelo: SAUCE 32.- Servicio: PREVISION CASA CEVEY S.R.L.
ALBERDI 563. Teléfono: 03442 427086 ceveyjose@yahoo.com.ar
