ITALO MANUEL GARCIA (Coco – Grasita) Q.E.P.D
Falleció en ciudad el día 18 de Diciembre de 2021.
Su esposa: MARIA INES BRUNO.- Sus hijos: NESTOR (yuyo) Y ANDREA, ANA MARIA.- Sus nietos: RENZO, AYRTON, ALEJO Y JANO.- Su bisnieta: ALMA.- Sus nietas políticas, sobrinos y demás familiares participan con profundo dolor de su fallecimiento y sus serán inhumados hoy domingo a las 10,00 horas en el cementerio local de sala velatoria de calle ALBERDI 563 a las 09,45 horas.-
“SE AGRADECE UNA ORACION EN SU NOMBRE”.- CONCEPCION DEL URUGUAY, ENTRE RIOS 19 DE DICIEMBRE DE 2021.- Casa de duelo: 21 DE NOVIEMBRE 320.- Servicio: PREVISION CASA CEVEY S.R.L. – ALBERDI 563. Teléfono: 03442 427086 ceveyjose@yahoo.com.ar