CARLOS LUIS SANCHEZ Q.E.P.D
Falleció en ciudad el día 03 de Noviembre de 2021.
Su Esposa: IRENE ROSA SALVINI.-Sus hijos: GERARDO, PABLO, SERGIO, LUCAS Y FERNANDO.- Sus hijas políticas: GRISELDA Y RAQUEL.-Sus nietos: LUDMILA, IÑAKI Y EMA y demás familiares participan con profundo dolor de su fallecimiento y sus restos fueron inhumados ayer miércoles en el cementerio local a las 17,00 horas.-“SE AGRADECE UNA ORACION EN SU NOMBRE”.- NO SE EFECTUO VELATORIO DE ACUERDO AL DECRETO 297/2020, DEL PODER EJECUTIVO NACIONAL EN EL MARCO DE LA EMERGENCIA SANITARIA” – Casa de duelo: BALBIN Y 22 DEL OESTE S/N.-“ATENCION QUE AGRADECEN” -CONCEPCION DEL URUGUAY, ENTRE RIOS 04 DE NOVIEMBRE DE 2021.-Servicio: PREVISION CASA CEVEY S.R.L. Ing. HENRY 596. Teléfono: 03442 427086-ceveyjose@yahoo.com.ar