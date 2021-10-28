ANGELA CECILIA ZALAZAR “Celia” Q.E.P.D
Falleció en ciudad el día 28 de Octubre de 2021.
SU HIJA: ISABEL.-SU HIJO POLITICO, NIETOS, BISNIETA, HERMANOS, SOBRINOS Y DEMAS FAMILIARES participan con profundo dolor de su fallecimiento y sus restos fueron cremados ayer jueves a las 16,30 horas.- “SE AGRADECE UNA ORACION EN SU NOMBRE”.- “NO SE EFECTUO VELATORIO DE ACUERDO AL DECRETO 297/2020, DEL
PODER EJECUTIVO NACIONAL EN EL MARCO DE LA EMERGENCIA SANITARIA” “ATENCION QUE AGRADECEN”-CONCEPCION DEL URUGUAY, ENTRE RIOS 29 DE OCTUBRE DE 2021.-Servicio: PREVISION CASA CEVEY S.R.L.-Ing. HENRY 596. Teléfono: 03442 427086-ceveyjose@yahoo.com.ar