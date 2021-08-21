ENZO NAHUEL DA COSTA Q.E.P.D
Falleció en ciudad el día 21 de agosto de 2021. Sus padres: ENZO JOSE DA COSTA Y PAOLA MABEL ALBERTI.- Sus hermanos: CAMILA, TIZIANA Y DALTON.- Sus abuelos: JUAN, MABEL Y PATRICIA.- Sus tíos, primos y demás familiares participan con profundo dolor de su
fallecimiento y sus restos fueron inhumados en el cementerio local.-“ATENCION QUE AGRADECEN” – “RUEGAN UNA ORACION EN SU MEMORIA”. “NO SE EFECTUA VELATORIO DE ACUERDO AL DECRETO 297/2020, DEL PODER EJECUTIVO NACIONAL EN EL MARCO DE LA EMERGENCIA SANITARIA” – “ATENCION QUE AGRADECEN” CONCEPCION DEL URUGUAY, ENTRE RIOS 22 DE AGOSTO DE 2021.-Servicio: PREVISION CASA CEVEY S.R.L. – Ing. HENRY 596. Teléfono: 03442 427086 ceveyjose@yahoo.com.ar