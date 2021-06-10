jueves, junio 10, 2021
RUBEN IGNACIO FERRARI (BILIN) Q.E.P.D

Falleció en ciudad el día 10 de Junio de 2021.-Su esposa: Griselda Viviana Cuadra.

Sus hijos. Belén y Antonio, Jonatan y Patricia, Leonardo y Camila, Micaela y Claudio, Gonzalo y Sofía, Celeste y Emilio. Sus nietos: Gianella, Leonel, Guillermina, Luna, Luisina.
Hermanos, Hermanos políticos, sobrinos y demás familiares participan con profundo pesar de su fallecimiento, sus restos fueron inhumados ayer- “RUEGAN UNA ORACION EN SU MEMORIA”-“NO SE EFECTUA VELATORIO DE ACUERDO AL DECRETO 297/2020, DEL
PODER EJECUTIVO NACIONAL EN EL MARCO DE LA EMERGENCIA-SANITARIA”

Casa de duelo: 12 del norte y Maipú.-“ATENCION QUE AGRADECEN”-CONCEPCION DEL URUGUAY, ENTRE RIOS 11 JUNIO DE 2021.-Servicio: PREVISION CASA CEVEY S.R.L.
Ing. HENRY 596. Teléfono: 03442 427086-ceveyjose@yahoo.com.ar

