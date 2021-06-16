HERMINDA RIOS Q.E.P.D
Falleció en ciudad el 15 de junio de 2021.-
Sus hijos: Ema, Julio, Jesús, Stella, Gladis, Marina. Sus hermanos, nietos y demás familiares participan con profundo pesar de su fallecimiento, sus restos fueron inhumados en el cementerio local ayer miércoles a las 10,00 horas.-
“RUEGAN UNA ORACION EN SU MEMORIA”-“NO SE EFECTUA VELATORIO DE ACUERDO AL DECRETO 297/2020, DEL PODER EJECUTIVO NACIONAL EN EL MARCO DE LA EMERGENCIA SANITARIA” – “ATENCION QUE AGRADECEN” – Casa de duelo: Delio Panizza 1130 – CONCEPCION DEL URUGUAY, ENTRE RIOS 17 JUNIO DE 2021.-Servicio: PREVISION CASA CEVEY S.R.L. – Ing. HENRY 596. Teléfono: 03442 427086- ceveyjose@yahoo.com.ar