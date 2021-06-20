GUSTAVO DANIEL URIARTE – (GORDO) – Q.E.P.D
Falleció en ciudad el día 20 de Junio de 2021.-
Su esposa: Alejandra. Sus hijos: Antonella Noemí, Iván Emanuel y Ricardo Closter.
y demás familiares participan con profundo pesar de su fallecimiento, sus restos fueron inhumados ayer domingo a las 11,00 horas.-
“RUEGAN UNA ORACION EN SU MEMORIA”-“NO SE EFECTUA VELATORIO DE ACUERDO AL DECRETO 297/2020, DEL PODER EJECUTIVO NACIONAL EN EL MARCO DE LA EMERGENCIA SANITARIA”-“ATENCION QUE AGRADECEN”- Casa de duelo: Camino al matadero 511 – CONCEPCION DEL URUGUAY, ENTRE RIOS 21 JUNIO DE 2021.-Servicio: PREVISION CASA CEVEY S.R.L. – Ing. HENRY 596. Teléfono: 03442 427086 ceveyjose@yahoo.com.ar