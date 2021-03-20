sábado, marzo 20, 2021
JOSEFINA MARGARITA AZCONA Q.E.P.D

JOSEFINA MARGARITA AZCONA – Q.E.P.D

Falleció en ciudad el día 19 de marzo de 2021.- C.A.S.R.B.P.

Sus hijos, hijos políticos, nietos, bisnietos, hermanos, hermanos políticos, sobrinos y demás familiares participan con profundo pesar de su fallecimiento y sus restos fueron inhumados ayer sábado en el cementerio local a las 11,00 horas.-
“RUEGAN UNA ORACION EN SU MEMORIA”-“NO SE EFECTUA VELATORIO DE ACUERDO AL DECRETO 297/2020, DEL PODER EJECUTIVO NACIONAL EN EL MARCO DE LA EMERGENCIA SANITARIA”-“ATENCION QUE AGRADECEN”-CONCEPCION DEL URUGUAY, ENTRE RIOS 21 MARZO DE 2021.-Servicio: PREVISION CASA CEVEY S.R.L.- Ing. HENRY 596. Teléfono: 03442 427086-ceveyjose@yahoo.com.ar

