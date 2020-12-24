jueves, diciembre 24, 2020
Dora Esther Bouzenard de Carcacha

ORLANDO TOMAS TRIBULO Q.E.P.D (Casa Cevey)

ORLANDO TOMAS TRIBULO Q.E.P.D Falleció en ciudad el día 23 de diciembre de 2020.- C.A.S.R.B.P. Su esposa: NORMA VUAGNIAUX- Sus hijos: ROMINA y FERNANDO, DANIEL y...
Paula Marcela Maidana QEPD

Paula Marcela Maidana QEPD Falleció en ciudad el 21 de ficiembre de 2020. Sus Padres: Carlos Manuel Maidana y Zulema Del Carmen Bustamante. Sus hermanos: Carmen,...
INGENIERO JUAN CARLOS BERWART. Q.E.P.D

INGENIERO JUAN CARLOS BERWART. Q.E.P.D Diciembre 21, 2020 Fabián Carrión y flia, participan con profundo dolor su fallecimiento acompañando en estos momentos tan triste a toda...
