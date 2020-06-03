HUGO COSSANI (Chirola) Q.E.P.D (Casa Cevey)

HUGO COSSANI (Chirola) Q.E.P.D: Falleció en ciudad el día 02 de Junio de 2020.- Su hijo: HUGO GABRIEL COSSANI.- Sus nietos: FEDERICO Y PAULA, EMILIANO Y SOFIA.- Su bisnieto: JUSTINO AMADEO.- Sus sobrinos: DAVID Y DANIEL y demás familiares participan de su fallecimiento y sus restos fueron inhumados ayer miércoles en el cementerio local a las 10,00 horas-. (NO SE EFECTUO VELATORIO DE ACUERDO AL DECRETO 297/2020, DEL PODER EJECUTIVO NACIONAL EN EL MARCO DE LA EMERGENCIA SANITARIA).- “ATENCION QUE AGRADECEN”- “ROGAMOS UNA ORACION POR SU ALMA”- CONCEPCION DEL URUGUAY, ENTRE RIOS 04 de JUNIO DE 2020.- Servicio: PREVISION CASA CEVEY SRL – Ing. HENRY 596- Teléfono 03442 427086- Email: ceveyjose@yahoo.com.ar
Más Fúnebres
Fúnebres
ANGELICA VIRGINIA BERREZO DE CORONEL (Negra) (Casa Cevey)
ANGELICA VIRGINIA BERREZO DE CORONEL (Negra) Q.E.P.D Falleció en Villa Libertador San Martin el día 03 de Junio de 2020.- Su esposo: OSCAR CESAR CORONEL.- Sus...
Fúnebres
Romina Gisela Gatti Q.E.P.D. (Cochería SCOLAMIERI)
Romina Gisela Gatti Q.E.P.D.: Falleció en ciudad el 3 de junio de 2020 C.A.S.R.B.P. Sus hijos Valentín, Ignacio y Lucia. Sus padres Jose Gatti y...
Fúnebres
Elsa Nelida Davrieux vda.de Maher Q.E.P.D. (Cochería Scolamieri)
Elsa Nelida Davrieux vda.de Maher Q.E.P.D.- Falleció en ciudad el 1 de junio de 2020 C.A.S.R.B.P.- Sus hijos Hugo Santiago y Mabel María Maher. Sus...