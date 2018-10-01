Super fin de semana automotor

Ya se registra gran actividad en el Autódromo de concepción del Uruguay con la llegada de mas de setenta autos de ALMA nueva generación que se suman a los de Competición Especial 850 que desarrollará su carrera pre-coronación dentro de un gran marco de público y medios de prensa.

El reporte climático indica que se mantendrá agradable y muy propicio el desarrollo de la actividad.

Cronograma oficial:

Sábado

08:20 a 08:30 HS Entrenamientos ALMA, TC 1600

08:35 a 08:45 HS Entrenamientos ALMA, Clase 3

08:50 a 09:00 HS Entrenamientos ALMA TC 1100

09:05 a 09:15 HS Entrenamientos ALMA, Promocional GRUPO B

09:25 a 09:35 HS Entrenamientos ALMA, Promocional GRUPO A

09:40 a 09:50 HS Entrenamientos ALMA, Clase 2 GRUPO B (5TA CORTA) 09:55 a 10:05 HS Entrenamientos ALMA, Clase 2 GRUPO A (5TA CORTA)

10:10 A 10:20 HS Entrenamientos ALMA, TC 1600

10:25 a 10:35 HS Entrenamientos ALMA, Clase 3

10:40 a 10:50 HS Entrenamientos ALMA TC 1100 10:55 a

11:05 HS Entrenamientos ALMA, Promocional GRUPO B

11:10 a 11:20 HS Entrenamientos ALMA, Promocional GRUPO A

11:25 a 11:35 HS Entrenamientos ALMA, Clase 2 GRUPO B (5TA CORTA) 11:45 a 11:55 HS Entrenamientos ALMA, Clase 2 GRUPO A (5TA CORTA)

12:00 a 12:10 HS Competición Especial PROCAR.

12:15 a 12:25 HS Competición Especial Clase C

13.20 a 13:30 HS ALMA, TC 1600

13:35 a 13:45 HS ALMA, Clase 3

13:50 a 13:55 HS ALMA TC 1100

14:00 a 14:10 HS ALMA, Promocional GRUPO B

14:15 a 14:25 HS ALMA, Promocional GRUPO A

14:35 a 14:45 HS ALMA, Clase 2 GRUPO B (5TA CORTA)

14:50 a 15:00 HS ALMA, Clase 2 GRUPO A (5TA CORTA)

15:05 a 15:15 HS ENTRENAMIENTO Competición Especial PROCAR

15:20 a 15:30 HS ENTRENAMIENTO Competición Especial Clase C

15:45 a 16:10 1era Final ALMA, TC 1600 (10 vueltas)

16:15 a 16:40 1era Final ALMA, Clase 3 (10 vueltas)

16:45 a 17:10 1er Final ALMA TC 1100 (10 vueltas)

17:15 a 17:25 HS CLASIFICACION Competición Especial PROCAR

17:30 a 17:40 HS CLASIFICACION Competición Especial Clase C

Domingo

08.00 a 08:10 HS ALMA, TC 1600 (6minutos)

08:15 a 08:25 HS ALMA, Clase 3 (6minutos)

08:30 a 08:40 HS ALMA TC 1100 (6minutos)

8:45 a 8:55 HS CLASIFICACION Competición Especial PROCAR

9:00 a 9:10 HS CLASIFICACION Competición Especial Clase C

09:20 a 09:40 HS 1er Serie PROMOCIONAL ( 6 VUELTAS)

09:45 a 10:05 HS 2da Serie PROMOCIONAL (6 VUELTAS)

10:10 a 10:30 HS 1er Serie CLASE 2 ( 6 VUELTAS) (5TA CORTA)

10:35 a 10:55 HS 2da Serie CLASE 2 ( 6 VUELTAS) (5TA CORTA)

11:00 a 11:20 HS Serie ALMA, TC 1600. (6 VUELTAS)

11:25 a 11:45 HS Serie ALMA, Clase 3. (6 VUELTAS)

11:50 a 12:10 HS Serie ALMA, TC 1100. (6 VUELTAS)

12:15 a 12:35 HS SERIE Competición Especial PROCAR (6 VUELTAS)

12:40 a 13:10 HS FINAL 6º Fecha Competición Especial Clase C. (12 VUELTAS)

14:00 a 14:30 HS TC 1600 (12 VUELTAS)

14:35 a 15:05 HS Clase 3 (12 VUELTAS)

15:10 a 15:40 HS TC 1100 (12 VUELTAS)

15:45 a 16:15 HS PROMOCIONAL (15 VUELTAS)

16:20 a 16:50HS CLASE 2 (15 VUELTAS) (5TA CORTA)

16:55 a 17:25 HS FINAL Competición Especial PROCAR (12 VUELTAS)

17:30 a 17:50 HS FINAL Competición Especial Clase C. (12 VUELTAS)