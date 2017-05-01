Inauguran muestra en el Artemio Alisio
El Ministerio de Cultura y Comunicación a través del Museo Artemio Alisio invitan a la inauguración del MINIPRINT INTERNACIONAL PARANÁ 2016, cuya idea, coordinación y organización estuvo a cargo de Luis Bourband.
El mismo se inaugurara el 2 de junio de 2017 a las 20,00 hs en Sarmiento 612 de C. del Uruguay, Entre Ríos, Argentina.
Jurados: Profesor Luis Alberto Salvarezza, Arquitecto Marcelo Vázquez, Arquitecto José Luis Saffer, Profesor Claudio Osan y Profesor Guillermo Hennekens.
Cinco Premios: RYSZARD BALÓN (Polonia), “Between heaven and earth”, intaglio- KARINA KOPCZYNSKA-JANISZEWSKA (Polonia), “Barón Munchausen”, intaglio- ADRIANA LUCACIU (Romania), “The dream”, aguafuerte agua tinta, C3-C5 – WERÓNIKA SIUPKA (Polonia),“Staircase”, etching- REGINA ZIRALDO (Argentina), “Los pensadores”, linóleo.
Cinco Menciones Especiales: BABISCIA BÁRBARA FALLINI (Italia), “Yes, I’m me!”, etching- MARCELLE BENHAMOU (Francia), “Le premier homme II”, Inks- CELESTE FERNÁNDEZ MEDIAVILLA (Argentina), “Guerrera jaguar”,xilo collage ”- RAKESH BANI (India), “Harmony I”, etching- MARCELA MIRANDA (Italia), “In dubis abstine”, xilografía .